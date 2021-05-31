Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained

An interdepartmental investigative group from among the investigators of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs continues to investigate a criminal case on the facts of corruption at various stages of implementation of the project on development of Kumtor field. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov was detained on suspicion of corruption on the basis of evidence obtained during the investigation.

The ex-head of the Cabinet of Ministers was summoned for interrogation today within Kumtor case.

Earlier, ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated within Kumtor case. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov. Ex-speaker of the Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov will also be interrogated by the SCNS today.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.