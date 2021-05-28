Elite House head Timur Faiziev put on wanted list

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has put Timur Faiziev, an entrepreneur and general director of the construction company Elite House, on the wanted list. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

He is suspected of complicity in corruption in obtaining land plots in the capital, as well as in illegal construction. Investigative measures are underway.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure against Timur Faiziev in absentia.

By the court decision, the suspect of complicity in corruption should be kept in custody in Bishkek pretrial detention center-1. Earlier it was reported about detention of Timur Faiziev. It turned out later that the head of the construction company was outside Bishkek.