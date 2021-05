Timur Faiziev, head of Elite House construction company, was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Timur Faiziev is suspected of complicity in corruption.

«The head of the construction company was detained within a previously opened criminal case, which is being investigated by an interdepartmental investigation group. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will choose a measure of restraint for him today,» the sources said.