Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees according to which Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Consuls General of the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign countries have been appointed. Presidential press service reported.

  • Taalai Bazarbaev was appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Italian Republic and a Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN World Food Program and the International Fund for Agricultural Development;
  • Azamat Karagulov was appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Kuwait;
  • Talant Sultanov was appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkmenistan;
  • Nazarali Aripov was appointed a Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in the city of Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan;
  • Lira Sydykova was appointed a Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in the city of Istanbul, the Republic of Turkey.

By other decrees, Sadyr Japarov dismissed Daniyar Mukashev, the Ambassador to the Italian Republic, Alisbek Alymkulov from the post of Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Abdrakhmanov from the post of Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul, the Republic of Turkey.
