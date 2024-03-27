Ambassador of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan completes his diplomatic mission

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan Andrei Strachko on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission. The press service of the head of state reported.

The President expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the work done and personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, active work as a dean of the diplomatic corps and constant participation in charitable events held in the country.

The President stated that during the seven years of his stay in the country, the Ambassador of Belarus witnessed significant changes in Kyrgyzstan, political and socio-economic reforms that are directly aimed at ensuring the well-being of the people of the country.

In turn, Andrey Strachko emphasized that during his stay in Kyrgyzstan, starting in 2017, trade turnover between the countries increased almost 2.5 times, noting the high growth rate of Kyrgyzstan’s exports.

«The Belarusian side is closely monitoring the changes that are taking place in Kyrgyzstan and hopes that the development path chosen by the country, which meets the interests of the people, will be continued,» the Ambassador added.