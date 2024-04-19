Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev elected President of Kok-Boru Federation

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev was elected President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported on social media.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the Federation.

Its former president Ramis Zhunusaliev, who served at the post since October 2023, noted that he was ready to resign if Kurmankul Zulushev could take control of the construction of a new hippodrome. The President of the International Kok-Boru Federation, Kurmankul Zulushev, agreed, and his candidacy was supported by the majority of delegates.

Ramis Zhunusaliev became the First Vice President.

Kurmankul Zulushev increased the number of Vice Presidents of the Federation from two to five.