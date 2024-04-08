12:29
USD 89.34
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

New kazy appointed in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

The head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) appointed a new kazy of Osh region. The press service of SDMK reported.

Abibilla azhy Kadyrberdiev became the kazy of the region. The corresponding order was signed by Abdulaziz Kara Zakirov.

Abibilla azhy Kadyrberdiev was born on December 19, 1977 in Zhany-Zher village, Kadamdzhai district, Batken region.

In 1996, he received his education at vocational school No. 72 in Sovet village, specializing in artistic decoration. From 2003 to 2007 he studied at the Azireti Usman madrasah in Orukzar village, Kadamdzhai district. He also studied at the Rasul Akram Islamic University in Bishkek.

He worked as a teacher of fine arts and drawing, deputy director of the Azireti Usman madrasah. He was an imam in the mosque named after Imam Azam in the village of Zhany-Zher, the chief mudarris of the madrasah Imam Azam in the village of Kara-Dobo of Kadamdzhai district, the imam-khatib in Alhaadi mosque in Zhany-Zher village, the head of the fatwa department of the kaziyat of Batken region;

On March 4, 2014, he became a member of the Ulemas Council of Kyrgyzstan. From July 27, 2021 to April 5, 2024, he served as deputy mufti of the country.

He is married, has two sons and two daughters.
link: https://24.kg/english/291014/
views: 120
Print
Related
Mirlan Dzhekshenov appointed Mayor of Kara-Balta city
Kyrgyzstan's representative in Commission under CIS Economic Council replaced
Kudret Taichabarov appointed head of Tourism Development Support Fund
New Deputy Ministers of Labor of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Adilet Amantaev appointed Director of Climate Finance Center
New Director of Kyrgyz Geological Service appointed
New Deputy Minister of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Jalal-Abad resident opens underground madrasah, holds classes with children
Director of Water Resources Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
New Deputy Ministers of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Popular
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan
8 April, Monday
12:10
Eight fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Eight fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:43
Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan
11:34
New kazy appointed in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
11:21
Online enrollment in first grade starts in Kyrgyzstan
11:12
Drinking water supply to be turned off in some areas of Bishkek on April 11
6 April, Saturday
17:52
More than 2,500 domestic violence cases registered for two months
17:40
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
16:02
Kyrgyzstan sends 300 tons of humanitarian aid to flood victims in Kazakhstan
15:37
Indian doctors perform challenging auto liver transplant on Kyrgyz woman