New kazy appointed in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

The head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) appointed a new kazy of Osh region. The press service of SDMK reported.

Abibilla azhy Kadyrberdiev became the kazy of the region. The corresponding order was signed by Abdulaziz Kara Zakirov.

Abibilla azhy Kadyrberdiev was born on December 19, 1977 in Zhany-Zher village, Kadamdzhai district, Batken region.

In 1996, he received his education at vocational school No. 72 in Sovet village, specializing in artistic decoration. From 2003 to 2007 he studied at the Azireti Usman madrasah in Orukzar village, Kadamdzhai district. He also studied at the Rasul Akram Islamic University in Bishkek.

He worked as a teacher of fine arts and drawing, deputy director of the Azireti Usman madrasah. He was an imam in the mosque named after Imam Azam in the village of Zhany-Zher, the chief mudarris of the madrasah Imam Azam in the village of Kara-Dobo of Kadamdzhai district, the imam-khatib in Alhaadi mosque in Zhany-Zher village, the head of the fatwa department of the kaziyat of Batken region;

On March 4, 2014, he became a member of the Ulemas Council of Kyrgyzstan. From July 27, 2021 to April 5, 2024, he served as deputy mufti of the country.

He is married, has two sons and two daughters.