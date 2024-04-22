Valery Novikov appointed Vice President of Asian Pentathlon Confederation

Meeting of the General Assembly of the Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation (AMPC) was held in South Korea, where a new executive committee was elected. Pentathlon Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of the largest government investment construction company in South Korea, Korea Land & Housing Corporation, Lee Han-joon, was elected President of the Confederation.

The head of the Modern Pentathlon Federation of Kyrgyzstan, a member of the National Olympic Committee, Valery Novikov, became the Vice President of AMPC.

It is noted that representatives of 10 states were nominated for this position (China, Nepal, Kuwait, Taiwan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Indonesia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan).

«The representative of the Kyrgyz Republic received the most votes from the first round. This speaks of respect for athletes, coaches, and the development of modern pentathlon in the country,» the Federation said.