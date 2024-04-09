Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United States and Canada Baktybek Amanbaev met with the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya. The press service of the diplomatic mission reported.

The parties discussed the development of democracy and the situation with human rights in the Kyrgyz Republic, and information was also provided on the adopted law on non-profit organizations. The Ambassador told in detail about the human rights situation in the republic, as well as about the measures taken to develop democratic institutions.

«Uzra Zeya noted that Kyrgyzstan has always distinguished itself in protecting democratic principles, and confirmed readiness to cooperate in the field of human rights and the development of democratic values. The parties expressed their mutual intention to continue constructive cooperation on a wide range of bilateral partnership,» the statement says.