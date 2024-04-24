11:13
Ex-Minister of Education heads Union of Writers of Kyrgyzstan

Former Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Imanaliev became the head of the Union of Writers of Kyrgyzstan. The Union reported.

According to it, the 16th Congress of the Kyrgyz National Union of Writers took place in Bishkek on April 22.

«Based on the results of a secret voting, former Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Imanaliev was elected a chairman. A total of four candidates were nominated for the post. In addition to Kanybek Imanaliev, national poets Kozhogeldi Kultegin, Atantai Akbarov, Zhediger Saalaev competed for the post. The chairman is elected for five years. Before Kanybek Imanaliev, the Writers’ Union was headed by the poet Nurlan Kalybekov,» the statement says.
