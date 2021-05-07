12:42
USD 84.80
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.14
English

Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 starts in Issyk-Kul region

Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 has begun in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reports.

Police officers are vaccinated with Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

«Employees who have no contraindications were allowed to the first stage of vaccination. Those police services that are in direct contact with the population and are at risk of infection are vaccinated first of all. District police officers, patrol officers, inspectors of the youth liaison service and other services are among them,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.

Police officers who have contraindications are not vaccinated. The vaccinated will be under medical supervision. The law enforcement employees are vaccinated in stages.
link: https://24.kg/english/193247/
views: 76
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 154.7 million people globally
4,038 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 477 - in serious condition
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
320 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 97,278 in total
COVID-19 vaccination: Second component of Sputnik V to arrive before May 20
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,941 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 397 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
397 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 96,958 in total
COVID-19 found in lions at zoo in India
Popular
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital
Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed
Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle
COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies
7 May, Friday
12:20
Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 starts in Issyk-Kul region Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 starts in Is...
12:06
Semyon Uralov tells how to solve border problem of Kyrgyzstan once for all
11:37
Interior Ministry: Situation in border villages of Batken region is stable
11:31
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
11:27
External administration at companies contrary to common sense