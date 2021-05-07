Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 starts in Issyk-Kul region

Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 has begun in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reports.

Police officers are vaccinated with Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

«Employees who have no contraindications were allowed to the first stage of vaccination. Those police services that are in direct contact with the population and are at risk of infection are vaccinated first of all. District police officers, patrol officers, inspectors of the youth liaison service and other services are among them,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.

Police officers who have contraindications are not vaccinated. The vaccinated will be under medical supervision. The law enforcement employees are vaccinated in stages.