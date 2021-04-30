15:31
Situation at border: Three servicemen of Border Service killed

Three servicemen of Kyrgyzstan were killed during the April 29 border incident. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Three servicemen of Boru special purpose detachment of the State Committee for National Security of the Border Service were killed:

  • Captain Nursultan Manasbek uulu, a native of Avletim village of Jalal-Abad region, 28 years old;
  • Warrant officer Bekzat Yuldashev, a native of Isfana, Leilek district, 29 years old;
  • Captain Esentur Kubanychbekov, a native of Ak-Muz village of Naryn region, 28 years old.

20 more servicemen were injured. The condition of two of them is assessed as serious.

The personnel of the State Committee for National Security expresses condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Tajik military fired at Kyrgyz border outposts and posts on April 29. Tort-Kocho and Chyr-Dobo areas of Batken region of Batken district were also shelled from the air.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
