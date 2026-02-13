Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, who arrived in the country on a working visit to participate in the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Intergovernmental Council.

«Resolving border issues is a truly historic event that creates a solid foundation for the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. I would like to emphasize that further development and deepening of comprehensive cooperation with the Republic of Tajikistan is a priority area of ​​Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

In 2025, our countries’ efforts were aimed at restoring and intensifying trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, improving the socioeconomic living conditions of residents in border areas, and further developing and deepening of Kyrgyz-Tajik ties in all areas of bilateral cooperation,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev stated that last year, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with Tajikistan amounted to $36 million, an increase of almost 24-fold compared to the same period in 2024.

The Cabinet Chairman noted that the two heads of state have set a goal of increasing trade turnover to $500 million and expressed full readiness to achieve this goal.

In turn, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome. He noted the importance of holding the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Intergovernmental Council for the further development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Kokhir Rasulzoda emphasized that development of good-neighborly relations with the Kyrgyz Republic is a priority for Tajikistan’s foreign policy. He expressed the Tajik side’s readiness to implement the ambitious goals set by the leaders of the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres.