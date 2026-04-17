 Kyrgyzstan and India discuss integration of national payment systems

Bankers from Kyrgyzstan and India discussed the integration of their national payment systems. Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Almaz Baketaev, held talks in Washington, D.C. with the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Malhotra.

The parties also focused on prospects for cooperation between the central banks and the development of digital financial technologies. They reviewed technical opportunities for aligning the payment infrastructures of the two countries. The implementation of these initiatives is expected to simplify money transfers and settlements for citizens and businesses in both Kyrgyzstan and India, the National Bank noted.

Almaz Baketaev emphasized the importance of this area amid the rapid digitalization of the banking sector, noting the need to create the most comfortable and secure conditions for users of financial services.