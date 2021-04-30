Situation at border: 13 people killed

As of 7.50, the total number of victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border reached 134 people. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 13 people were killed.

25 injured were transported from Batken to Bishkek and hospitalized to the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, the National Hospital and the National Surgical Center.

The condition of two victims is assessed as severe, condition of the rest is moderate and relatively satisfactory.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.