Kyrgyzstan showcases ID card and license plate production to Tajik delegation

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda visited Uchkun OJSC and the state institution Kyzmat under the Presidential Administration.

At Uchkun OJSC, the heads of government toured the binding and offset workshops, where printed materials are produced. The delegations were shown the production process of excise stamps, state documents, special forms, and state registration plates. Equipment for fuel marking and quality control was also presented.

Today, the enterprise’s production facilities fully manufacture state vehicle registration plates, driver’s licenses, ID cards, textbooks, diplomas, and other state-significant products. The Tajik delegation expressed particular interest in the passport and other document production line.

In 2025, Kyzmat provided more than 3.9 million public services, including over 539,000 delivered online.

The sides then visited Kyzmat state institution. The institution’s management presented its services and digital projects.

Among the newly launched services are online ID card replacement, temporary residential registration, replacement and digitization of driver’s licenses, online sale and purchase of vehicles and real estate, electronic issuance of compulsory motor third-party liability insurance, and reissuance of civil registry certificates in electronic format.

More than 149,000 citizens replaced their driver’s licenses remotely. The transition of government agencies’ document management to electronic format enables annual budget savings of over 1 billion soms.

According to the head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev, the institution continues to optimize the work of government bodies, introduce a new generation of online services, and expand the country’s digital ecosystem.

Kokhir Rasulzoda highly praised the work being carried out and expressed interest in studying Kyrgyzstan’s digitalization experience.

Following the visit, the parties confirmed their readiness to exchange experience in areas of mutual interest.