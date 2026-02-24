Border with Tajikistan: Relocation of residents completed in Batken region

All relocation activities planned following the delimitation of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and the exchange of certain border territories were completed at the end of 2025.

As the Office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken region reported to 24.kg news agency, land has been allocated for the construction of new villages in Batken and Leilek districts for the resettlement of border residents. A total of 257 houses have been built.

Batken district A new village has been founded on 57 hectares of land in Chet-Bulak area, which belongs to the village of Buzhum in Batken district. It contains 181 residential houses. This village accommodates residents of the villages of Dostuk and Dobo in Batken district, Tash-Tumshuk village in Ak-Tatyr aiyl aimak, Kok-Terek and Mazeittin Zheri areas, and Teskei village in Samarkandek aiyl aimak.

«Every residential building has all the necessary living conditions. The village has electricity, drinking water supply, and sewerage systems. Ten kilometers of internal roads have been built. A school for 150 children and a kindergarten for 50 children are currently under construction,» the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative reported.

Leilek district For residents of border areas of Leilek district, 60 residential buildings have been built on a 11.19-hectare plot of land in the village of Razzakov, and 16 residential buildings on a 44.05-hectare plot of land in the village of Maksat. According to the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative, the new settlements accommodate residents of Nurmatov and Zhanybaev Streets in the village of Razzakov, Sad section of the village, and the village of Maksat. Infrastructure work has been completed in the new villages, and construction of a kindergarten is ongoing.

For these purposes, the Batken district administration allocated 225.5 million soms from the national budget, while the Leilek district administration allocated 73.5 million soms.

The state has compensated the displaced residents for the loss of additional outbuildings and perennial plantings. In Batken district, 139 citizens received 1 million soms each, and 173 citizens received 500,000 soms each. In Leilek district, 21 citizens received 500,000 soms each, and 63 citizens received 1 million soms each.

Furthermore, as a result of the border clarification agreement, Tajikistan transferred 214 residential buildings in Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan. An inventory of the properties has been completed. In the future, some of these buildings will be transferred to residents of border villages.

Agricultural land is also expected to be distributed in two districts of Batken region—Leilek and Batken. Several media outlets previously reported that farmers in the region are requesting an expedited allocation of agricultural land due to the start of the field season.

The state border agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan was signed on February 21, 2025 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Later, at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh, then-Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev detailed the agreements reached and the areas exchanged between the countries.