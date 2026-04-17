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Monitoring of dairy processing plant laboratories conducted in Bishkek

The Veterinary, Livestock, Pasture, and Forage Development Service has conducted monitoring of dairy processing plant laboratories in Bishkek and Chui region, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, dairy enterprises in Chui region received explanatory and practical assistance on raw milk quality control in laboratories. Specifically, consultations were provided on compliance with the requirements of Customs Union Technical Regulation 033/2013 «On the Safety of Milk and Dairy Products.»

Particular attention was paid to determining residues of veterinary drugs in dairy processing plant laboratories. Currently, factory laboratories primarily test the presence of certain types of antibiotics—chloramphenicol, tetracycline, streptomycin, and penicillin. Residues of other antibiotics (75 types in total) are determined as part of state monitoring at the Center for Veterinary Diagnostics and Expertise. Furthermore, to improve laboratory efficiency and align them with international requirements, the need for accreditation according to IEC ISO 17025 was noted, and corresponding recommendations were provided.

The monitoring conducted is aimed at ensuring the safety of dairy products, improving their quality, and protecting consumer health.
link: https://24.kg/english/370789/
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