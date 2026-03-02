21:42
200 kilometers of fencing to be built on border with Tajikistan in Batken

An operational headquarters meeting on the demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and efforts to combat smuggling was held in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The meeting was chaired by the head of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, Abdikarim Alimbaev, and the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region, Aibek Shamenov.

Participants reviewed the progress of engineering fortification works along the border. Heads of relevant agencies were instructed to ensure timely and high-quality implementation of the assigned tasks.

In 2025, engineering fencing was installed along nearly 150 kilometers of the border. Construction of 200 kilometers of protective fencing is planned for 2026:

  • 65 kilometers in Batken district;
  • 135 kilometers in Leilek district.

Officials emphasized the importance of coordinated action and strict adherence to deadlines.

It was also noted that efforts to detect illegal transportation have been intensified. Instructions were made to strengthen control in high-risk areas, prevent attempts to damage engineering barriers, and ensure the protection of installed infrastructure.

Given the external situation, including developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan, additional instructions were issued to ensure public safety and enhance the readiness of all services.
