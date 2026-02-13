Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov today, February 13, received Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda as part of his working visit to the country. The parties discussed issues related to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations.

Welcoming the high-level guest, the head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches priority importance to further expanding Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan cooperation based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.

«Thanks to our shared views, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and I have reached mutual understanding on key areas of cooperation and outlined guidelines for future interaction,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He highlighted that the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Intergovernmental Council was successfully held today and should serve as an important mechanism for the timely and effective implementation of agreed tasks.

The president also emphasized the need to join efforts in countering transnational threats such as terrorism, religious extremism, drug trafficking, and organized crime.

In this context, he underlined mutual support within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for the establishment of an Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe and an SCO Center for Countering International Organized Crime in Bishkek.

The head of state expressed confidence that the Prime Minister of Tajikistan had thoroughly discussed all areas of cooperation with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, consolidating positive developments in bilateral relations and giving them new qualitative content.

For his part, Kokhir Rasulzoda expressed sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and traditional hospitality extended to his delegation. He conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of Kyrgyzstan on behalf of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The Prime Minister noted that Tajikistan’s leader consistently emphasizes that strengthening good-neighborly relations with Kyrgyzstan is a priority of the country’s foreign policy.

«We sincerely admire the large-scale and positive transformations taking place in your country. These achievements command respect and reflect the creative energy of the Kyrgyz people under your leadership,» Kokhir Rasulzoda said.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan’s economic indicators are among the highest in the region.

«Thanks to your trust-based dialogue with the President of Tajikistan and the political will demonstrated, our relations have reached a qualitatively new level of interaction. The signing and entry into force of the state border treaty became a historic achievement, laying a solid foundation for eternal friendship, mutual respect, and trust,» the Prime Minister emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov noted that he shares these assessments and supports the course toward further strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan relations.

In conclusion, the President expressed confidence that the results of the Prime Minister’s visit and the joint work of the governments will contribute to the continued progressive and productive development of bilateral cooperation for the prosperity of both states and their peoples.