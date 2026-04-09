Kyrgyz-Tajik border demarcation work continues in Batken

Fencing work on the border with Tajikistan continues in Batken region. The press service of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The length of installed fences has reached 44.58 kilometers since March 1. Since the beginning of the year, the length of fences in Leilek district has reached 26.08 kilometers, and in Batken district — 18.5 kilometers.

In 2026, fences are planned to be installed along a total length of 200 kilometers, 65 of which will be in Batken district and 135 in Leilek district.

For comparison, in 2025, engineering work on the border fencing was carried out along almost 150 kilometers.