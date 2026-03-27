Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan accepts property from Tajikistan following land exchange

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on transfer of real estate received from Tajikistan as part of a land exchange to state ownership.

The decision was made based on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border agreement signed in March 2025 and ratified by the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the document, the State Property Management Agency was instructed to conduct an inventory and accept the real estate through acceptance certificates. The property will then be transferred to the jurisdiction of relevant ministries, departments, and local authorities in Batken region.

It is noted that if the border line is clarified during demarcation, the list of properties may be revised.

In addition, local authorities were instructed to distribute the received land and housing among citizens of Kyrgyzstan whose property ended up in Tajikistan or was lost during border arrangement.

The State Agency for Land Resources has been tasked with registering property rights and conducting an inventory of the plots, while the Ministry of Construction has been tasked with developing master plans for the transferred settlements and coordinating social facility projects.

The Presidential Administration has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the resolution. The document will come into force in seven days after its official publication.