11:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.07
English

Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan accepts property from Tajikistan following land exchange

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on transfer of real estate received from Tajikistan as part of a land exchange to state ownership.

The decision was made based on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border agreement signed in March 2025 and ratified by the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the document, the State Property Management Agency was instructed to conduct an inventory and accept the real estate through acceptance certificates. The property will then be transferred to the jurisdiction of relevant ministries, departments, and local authorities in Batken region.

It is noted that if the border line is clarified during demarcation, the list of properties may be revised.

In addition, local authorities were instructed to distribute the received land and housing among citizens of Kyrgyzstan whose property ended up in Tajikistan or was lost during border arrangement.

The State Agency for Land Resources has been tasked with registering property rights and conducting an inventory of the plots, while the Ministry of Construction has been tasked with developing master plans for the transferred settlements and coordinating social facility projects.

The Presidential Administration has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the resolution. The document will come into force in seven days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/367710/
views: 155
Print
Related
200 kilometers of fencing to be built on border with Tajikistan in Batken
Border with Tajikistan: Relocation of residents completed in Batken region
Kyrgyzstan showcases ID card and license plate production to Tajik delegation
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Prime Minister of Tajikistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Tajikistan to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Truck congestion at border: Association of International Road Carriers' comment
EEC explains causes of queues at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
27 March, Friday
11:36
Kyrgyzstan revises university admission rules, to open center for foreigners Kyrgyzstan revises university admission rules, to open...
11:26
CSTO countries approve plan for regional operation Nelegal-2026
11:20
Waste-to-energy plant to be built in Osh city
11:01
Head of Ayu Holding may return to Kyrgyzstan
10:51
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan accepts property from Tajikistan following land exchange