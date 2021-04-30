Situation at border: Tajikistan reports seven victims

The number of injured citizens of Tajikistan as a result of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is more than 150 people. Asia-News reports.

According to it, seven people were killed.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported 134 victims, including 13 killed.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.