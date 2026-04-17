12:09
USD 87.45
EUR 103.07
RUB 1.16
English

 Doctors start performing heart surgeries in Balykchy

Heart surgeries have begun to be performed in Balykchy city. At the new KATLAB center, a patient with acute myocardial infarction successfully underwent coronary angiography and stenting.

According to local authorities, the first intervention was performed thanks to a team of doctors from the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy and the availability of modern equipment.

In accordance with a decree of President Sadyr Japarov, the country previously launched the Healthy Heart program, which included installing a modern angiography device in Balykchy, making high-tech care accessible to residents of the region.

Mayor Baatyrbek Zhantaev also contributed to the project. He oversaw the construction and preparation of the building for the KATLAB center, securing the necessary funds from the local budget (30 million soms).

On average, more than 20,000 people die from cardiovascular diseases in the republic annually, and approximately 60 die daily.

It was previously reported that regional cardiology centers would be established in Balykchy, Talas, and Naryn. They will be equipped with modern equipment, primarily angiography devices, and will offer free coronary angiography and stenting procedures, like in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/370774/
views: 127
Print
Related
Deputy Minister of Health performs complex heart surgeries
2-year-old child in Osh undergoes emergency surgery to remove 17 magnets
Russians increasingly choose Kyrgyzstan for plastic surgeries
Balykchy receives new municipal equipment worth 100 million soms
60 new streetlights installed in Balykchy
Support for regions: Pediatric surgeons perform surgeries in Manas city
Unique brain surgeries for children with severe disorders performed in KR
President Sadyr Japarov inspects renovated bus station in Balykchy
Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about large-scale transformations in Balykchy
Surgeries for children with hearing problems to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration
Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026 Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026
17 April, Friday
11:30
 Doctors start performing heart surgeries in Balykchy  Doctors start performing heart surgeries in Balykchy
11:22
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed
11:17
Cabinet Chairman discusses scaling infrastructure for state language development
11:06
Utkurzhan Aisaev appointed First Vice President of Wrestling Federation
11:01
Speakers of Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey meet in Istanbul