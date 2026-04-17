 Doctors start performing heart surgeries in Balykchy

Heart surgeries have begun to be performed in Balykchy city. At the new KATLAB center, a patient with acute myocardial infarction successfully underwent coronary angiography and stenting.

According to local authorities, the first intervention was performed thanks to a team of doctors from the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy and the availability of modern equipment.

In accordance with a decree of President Sadyr Japarov, the country previously launched the Healthy Heart program, which included installing a modern angiography device in Balykchy, making high-tech care accessible to residents of the region.

Mayor Baatyrbek Zhantaev also contributed to the project. He oversaw the construction and preparation of the building for the KATLAB center, securing the necessary funds from the local budget (30 million soms).

On average, more than 20,000 people die from cardiovascular diseases in the republic annually, and approximately 60 die daily.

It was previously reported that regional cardiology centers would be established in Balykchy, Talas, and Naryn. They will be equipped with modern equipment, primarily angiography devices, and will offer free coronary angiography and stenting procedures, like in Bishkek.