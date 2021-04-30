Situation at border: SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for Batken

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev returned to Kyrgyzstan and immediately left for Batken. Press center of the state committee confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The head of the State Committee for National Security arrived in Bishkek from Germany, where he had previously gone for a medical examination after a heart surgery. The day before, on his Facebook page, he said that in connection with escalation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, he was urgently returning to Kyrgyzstan.

Situation on the border has stabilized and is under the control of the President.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.