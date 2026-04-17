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Kyrgyzstan's MES rescuers being trained in providing psychological first aid

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan (MES), together with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), have launched a series of training courses on psychological first aid and stress management for civil defense personnel.

According to the MES, the training program is adapted to Kyrgyzstan’s context and is based on protocols in psychosocial support.

The training is aimed at developing practical skills in providing psychological assistance to victims and preparing participants as trainers who can then share their acquired knowledge with their colleagues across the country.

As part of the program, participants learn methods for conducting training sessions, psychosocial support techniques, effective communication skills in crisis situations, self-help tools and burnout prevention, as well as approaches to conflict de-escalation.
link: https://24.kg/english/370753/
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