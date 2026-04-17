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National Bank conducts largest foreign exchange intervention since start of 2026

On April 16, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan again intervened in the foreign exchange market, selling $168 million. This is one of the regulator’s largest operations since the beginning of 2026.

According to the National Bank, of the total volume, $111.4 million were sold with settlements on the day of the transaction, and another $56.6 million with a later delivery date. The transactions were conducted at an exchange rate of 87.45 soms per dollar.

This is the bank’s sixth foreign exchange intervention this year. Since the beginning of 2026, the National Bank has directed approximately $893.45 million to support the national currency.

Previously, large interventions were recorded on February 26 (approximately $162.55 million) and March 30 (approximately $178.9 million). Thus, the April operation was one of the most significant in terms of volume.

The National Bank traditionally notes that interventions are carried out to smooth out sharp exchange rate fluctuations and maintain financial market stability.
link: https://24.kg/english/370748/
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