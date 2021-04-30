CSTO: Border conflict must be resolved peacefully

Conflict on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan must be ended, the situation must be resolved peacefully. The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said, Interfax reports.

CSTO is closely monitoring and studying the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border.

The organization’s Spokesman, Vladimir Zainetdinov, noted that Stanislav Zas discussed the current situation with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Nasrullo Mahmudzoda and Ryskeldi Musaev, during the summit of the Secretaries of the Security Councils in Dushanbe.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.