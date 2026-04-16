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Over 4,000 houses built in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2026

Housing construction in Kyrgyzstan increased significantly in the first quarter of 2026. According to the National Statistical Committee, 4,461 residential buildings with a total area of ​​484,200 square meters have been commissioned. This is 15.6 percent higher than the figures for January — March 2025.

According to official data, the volume of fixed capital investment in housing construction reached 50,204.9 billion soms.

The overwhelming majority of new buildings (4,351) are privately owned. Individual housing construction accounts for 323,200 square meters, representing a 109.2 percent increase over the 2025 level.

Social facilities

In addition, three outpatient clinics have been commissioned since the beginning of the year. Investments in school construction amounted to 1,014.3 billion soms, preschool institutions — 244.5 million soms, and hospitals — 22.3 million soms.

Bishkek leads the growth rate, with housing commissioned increasing by 39 percent. In Chui region, it was 19.8 percent. At the same time, in Issyk-Kul and Talas regions, a decrease in indicators was recorded — 71.5 percent and 85 percent compared to the 2025 level.
link: https://24.kg/english/370678/
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