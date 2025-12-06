13:32
Zhogorku Kenesh, State Duma Speakers discuss CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meeting

The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, and the Speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, discussed preparations for the meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, which will be held in Moscow, in a telephone conversation. The State Duma press service reported.

«State Duma Speaker and CSTO PA Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin held a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu. The discussion focused on the upcoming joint meeting of the Council and the 18th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which will be held next week in Moscow,» the statement reads.

Vyacheslav Volodin also congratulated Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu on his victory in the early parliamentary elections held in the Kyrgyz Republic on November 30.
link: https://24.kg/english/353675/
views: 157
