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Two million flowers to be planted in Bishkek

In the coming weeks, the streets of Bishkek will begin to visibly transform as the city prepares for one of its most colorful seasons. Municipal services have begun a large-scale planting of annual flowers that will decorate the capital all summer long.

According to the press service of the City Hall, the municipal enterprise Bishkekzelenstroy has begun its annual landscaping project. This year, it is planned to plant approximately 2 million plants throughout the city.

A variety of ornamental plants have been selected for the flowerbeds, including marigolds, salvias, ageratum, catharanthus, dahlias, petunias, and coleus. This combination will create vibrant floral arrangements that will delight city residents throughout the spring and summer.

Flowers will appear on central streets, in parks, public gardens, and city flowerbeds. Work began simultaneously in all four districts of the capital.

Bishkekzelenstroy urges residents and visitors to treat the newly planted trees and flowers with care, not to damage the flowerbeds, and to respect the work of the specialists involved in urban improvement.
link: https://24.kg/english/370646/
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