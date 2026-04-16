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Central Asia becomes one of world's most promising tourism regions

Central Asia is becoming one of the world’s most promising tourism regions. Cordula Wohlmuther, Regional Director for Europe of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, stated speaking at Turkmentravel 2026 conference.

«Central Asia is today becoming one of the world’s most promising tourism regions. Its shared heritage, strategic location, and growing connectivity create unique opportunities for developing a strong regional tourism destination. Furthermore, the region is stable and secure,» she said.

The international conference, Turkmentravel 2026, is being held in Ashgabat. Participants will present their countries’ tourism potential, innovative travel solutions, and new opportunities for international cooperation.

At Turkmentravel 2026 in Ashgabat, the focus will be on Turkmenistan’s role in the development of sustainable tourism. The exhibition is taking place from April 14 to 16.
link: https://24.kg/english/370645/
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Central Asia becomes one of world's most promising tourism regions