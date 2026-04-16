15:47
USD 87.45
EUR 103.10
RUB 1.16
English

 Doctor shortage in rural Kyrgyzstan four times worse than in cities

Kyrgyzstan faces a significant imbalance in the geographical distribution of healthcare workers, with a much higher concentration in urban areas than in rural regions, officials said during a presentation of a healthcare labor market analysis.

According to representatives of the World Health Organization, in 2023 the number of doctors in cities was four times higher than in rural areas. The density of physicians stood at 35.1 per 10,000 people in urban areas, compared to just 9.5 in rural communities.

Cities also have twice as many nurses, midwives, and other mid-level medical professionals. Their density reaches 61.6 per 10,000 people in urban areas, while in rural areas it is only 36.8.

«The shortage of doctors is most acute in remote and hard-to-reach settlements. In such areas, the number of doctors makes up only 13.5 percent of the national average, while the number of mid-level medical staff is about half of the national average. There are healthcare facilities with no doctors at all, and much of the workload falls on nurses. This raises the question of whether they have sufficient education and competencies to provide quality services,» WHO representatives noted.

The analysis is based on public sector data from 2013 to 2023, excluding the private sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/370665/
views: 65
Print
Related
Doctor availability in Kyrgyzstan below Central Asia average
U.S. proposes new forms of cooperation in healthcare with Kyrgyzstan
100-bed maternity hospital to be opened in Chui region after renovations
Cabinet Chairman orders construction of new medical cluster in Karakol
Kyrgyzstan faces shortage of 2,000 family doctors
Health Ministry intends to expand number of Doctor's Deposit participants
UNICEF donates 247 tablets to healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan details detention of Deputy Health Minister
Ambulance doctor shortage in Bishkek decreases almost three times —Shayakhmetov
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises favorable conditions for doctors
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration
Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026 Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026
16 April, Thursday
15:27
 Doctor shortage in rural Kyrgyzstan four times worse than in cities  Doctor shortage in rural Kyrgyzstan four times worse t...
15:19
Woman and minor found hanged in Uzgen district within two days
15:01
Doctor availability in Kyrgyzstan below Central Asia average
14:34
Two million flowers to be planted in Bishkek
14:25
Central Asia becomes one of world's most promising tourism regions