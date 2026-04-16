Automobile market in Kyrgyzstan grows by 50 percent since start of 2026

In the first quarter of 2026, the turnover of wholesale and retail trade, as well as automobile repair, in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 465,267.6 billion soms. Compared to 2025, this figure increased by 12.1 percent, the National Statistical Committee reported.

Automobile market

The most active growth was recorded in the trade of automobiles and spare parts, reaching 15,965.9 billion soms, which is 50.3 percent higher than 2025 figures. Vehicle maintenance increased by 29.2 percent, reaching 1,646.3 billion soms in three months.

Retail trade

Turnover in this segment amounted to 143,136.5 billion soms, an increase of 16.1 percent. Motor fuel sales increased by 12.6 percent.

Hotel and food services

The total volume of services in this sector reached 12,093 billion soms (an increase of 12.9 percent). The hotel sector demonstrated higher growth, increasing by 20.7 percent. Meanwhile, the food service sector provided services worth 10,508.2 billion soms.

Regional statistics

Bishkek remains the leader in trade turnover, accounting for 313,528.4 billion soms, or 67.4 percent of the national total. Jalal-Abad region demonstrated the highest trade growth (131.9 percent). Meanwhile, Chui region recorded a decline in activity, reaching only 64.7 percent of 2025 levels.

What do these figures mean?

The increase in retail and service turnover confirms the findings of international financial institutions regarding the growth structure of the Kyrgyz economy. The World Bank previously noted that services and domestic consumption would be the main drivers of GDP in 2025–2027.

The sharp increase in automobile sales (50.3 percent) may be related to both the renewal of domestic vehicle fleets, including those of government agencies, and ongoing re-export processes, despite the tightening of regulations within the EAEU.