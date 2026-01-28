Kyrgyzstan replaces representative in CSTO leadership

A decree by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic has introduced personnel changes in the leadership of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Photo Internet. Taalatbek Masadykov

According to the presidential press service, Taalatbek Masadykov has been relieved of his post as Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO. He had held this position since 2023 and represented Kyrgyzstan in the organization’s international secretariat.

Photo Internet. Mirlan Turgunbekov

He will be replaced by Mirlan Turgunbekov. He previously held various positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held senior positions in government agencies related to security and international cooperation.