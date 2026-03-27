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CSTO countries approve plan for regional operation Nelegal-2026

Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have approved the plan for the regional operation Nelegal-2026, the organization’s press service reported.

According to the statement, a meeting of the international headquarters for the CSTO regional operation Nelegal-2026 was held via videoconference.

«Participants approved the concept of the CSTO regional operation Nelegal for this year, specified the timelines of its active phases, and determined communication channels and procedures for information exchange,» the statement says.

CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov highlighted the increasingly complex political situation within the organization’s area of responsibility and the conditions under which the operation’s tasks will be carried out. He also reviewed the results of operation Nelegal in 2025 and outlined key priorities for the implementation of Nelegal-2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/367723/
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