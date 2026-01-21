Masadykov and Lebedev discuss roadmap for CSTO, CIS, SCO cooperation

A working meeting was held between CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov and CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev. The organization’s press service reported.

The parties exchanged views on current issues of the international and regional situation and the experience of both organizations in priority areas.

In particular, they discussed the implementation of the roadmap for developing cooperation among the CSTO, CIS, and SCO for 2026-2028, signed at the meeting on September 3, 2025 in Beijing, with regard to the alignment of integration projects.

Senior administrative officials of the CSTO and the CIS unanimously expressed the opinion that regional organizations are called upon to play an important role in maintaining peace, preventing and overcoming instability, forming a new Eurasian security architecture, and strengthening cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres, the press release says.