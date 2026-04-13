Kyrgyzstan’s representative to CSTO relieved of duties

Kubanychbek Atazhanov has been relieved of his post as the Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The decision was signed by President Sadyr Japarov, the presidential press service reported.

The CSTO consists of six member states: Russia, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan. In recent years, Armenia has limited its participation in CSTO events and military exercises and has also stated that it may consider withdrawal from the organization.