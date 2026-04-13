14:10
USD 87.45
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan’s representative to CSTO relieved of duties

Kubanychbek Atazhanov has been relieved of his post as the Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The decision was signed by President Sadyr Japarov, the presidential press service reported.

The CSTO consists of six member states: Russia, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan. In recent years, Armenia has limited its participation in CSTO events and military exercises and has also stated that it may consider withdrawal from the organization.
link: https://24.kg/english/370098/
views: 164
Print
Related
Temirbek Erkinov dismissed from his position as Deputy Minister of Health
Regional reshuffle: President replaces heads of districts, mayors across country
Naryn mayor Zhainak Nemat uulu dismissed
Water, energy, and food security discussed at CSTO
Kyrgyzstan’s Consul General in Antalya relieved of duties
CSTO countries approve plan for regional operation Nelegal-2026
Mayor of Bishkek fires head of Oktyabrsky district and his deputy
Emergency Situations Minister of Kyrgyzstan Urmatbek Shamyrkanov dismissed
Kanybek Adiev dismissed as Mayor of Karakol city
Two Deputy Ministers of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Popular
Transparency, trust: International audit confirms Kumtor’s financial statements Transparency, trust: International audit confirms Kumtor’s financial statements
Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped
Edil Baisalov appointed Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to USA Edil Baisalov appointed Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to USA
IMF warns Kyrgyzstan of economic overheating risks IMF warns Kyrgyzstan of economic overheating risks
13 April, Monday
12:52
Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank...
12:37
Kyrgyzstan’s representative to CSTO relieved of duties
11:56
Tokmok resident kidnapped and beaten, suspect detained
11:36
130 companies engaged in waste recycling in Kyrgyzstan — Eco Operator
11:27
Former Deputy Head of SCNS Daniel Rysaliev detained