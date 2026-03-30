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Water, energy, and food security discussed at CSTO

CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov and Fyodor Voitolovsky, Director of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, held a «substantive exchange of views on a wide range of pressing issues related to strengthening peace and stability in the CSTO’s area of ​​responsibility,» the organization’s press service reported.

The event was part of a series of meetings between the CSTO head and representatives of the scientific and expert community of the organization’s member states.

Particular attention was paid to contemporary non-military challenges, such as ensuring water, energy, and food security.

In the context of prospects for cooperation, the sides discussed holding an international scientific and practical conference «Contours of a New Collective Security Architecture: Current Issues of the CSTO Information and Analytical Partnership,» which will take place on April 27 at MGIMO University under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
link: https://24.kg/english/367952/
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