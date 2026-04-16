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Woman and minor found hanged in Uzgen district within two days

An investigation has been launched into the death of a minor in Uzgen district of Osh region. The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

According to police, on April 14 at approximately 7.15 p.m., a report was received that a minor, T.A., was found hanged in her home.

The incident was recorded in the electronic information log, and a pre-investigation check has been launched. As part of the initial investigation, the body was examined, and witnesses were questioned.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. A procedural decision will be made based on its results.

It is worth noting that earlier, on April 12, the body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered in the same district.

Currently, all materials are in the pre-investigation stage.
link: https://24.kg/english/370661/
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