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Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 9,290 soms

In the first quarter of 2026, the average subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 9,290.89 soms per capita, the National Statistical Committee of the republic reported.

At year-end 2025, the subsistence minimum stood at 8,697 soms.

Breakdown by population groups

  • Working-age population: 10,380.31 soms
  • Men: 10,622.63 soms
  • Women: 10,330.85 soms
  • Pensioners: 8,196.2 soms
  • Children: 7,921.95 soms

The largest amount of funds is required for teenagers aged 14 to 17 — 9,014.33 soms.
For children aged 7 to 14, the minimum is 8,192.89 soms, while for those under 7 it stands at 7,051.22 soms.

Structure of the consumer basket

The largest share of expenses traditionally falls on food products — 6,039.08 soms. The most costly items in the food basket include:

  • Meat — 2,035.06 soms

  • Milk and dairy products — 1,218.42 soms

  • Bread products — 779.91 soms

  • Fruits and berries — 597.77 soms

  • Vegetables — 397.72 soms

Non-food items account for 1,486.54 soms in the subsistence minimum. Services cost 1,579.45 soms, while tax payments amount to 185.82 soms.

Where it is more and less expensive to live

The highest subsistence minimum was recorded in Bishkek — 10,969.84 soms (for working-age men), and in Jalal-Abad region — 10,578.53 soms.

The lowest figures (for the total population) were observed in Issyk-Kul region, where the subsistence minimum stood at 8,286.23 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/370702/
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