CSTO countries hold exercises to neutralize extremist groups

The CSTO countries held exercises to neutralize extremist groups. The organization’s press service reported.

The exercises, conducted under the guidance of the joint staff, involved duty shifts from the Crisis Response Center, as well as the Ministries of Defense and Emergency Situations of Tajikistan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

«The exercises focused on a set of measures to localize a crisis situation in one of the Central Asian countries using the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces,» the statement says.

During the maneuvers, participants practiced neutralizing terrorist groups planning sabotage at critical facilities, responding to militants crossing the border, and managing the aftermath of a chemical attack, including the evacuation of the population.