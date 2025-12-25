21:00
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

CSTO countries hold exercises to neutralize extremist groups

The CSTO countries held exercises to neutralize extremist groups. The organization’s press service reported.

The exercises, conducted under the guidance of the joint staff, involved duty shifts from the Crisis Response Center, as well as the Ministries of Defense and Emergency Situations of Tajikistan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

«The exercises focused on a set of measures to localize a crisis situation in one of the Central Asian countries using the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces,» the statement says.

During the maneuvers, participants practiced neutralizing terrorist groups planning sabotage at critical facilities, responding to militants crossing the border, and managing the aftermath of a chemical attack, including the evacuation of the population.
link: https://24.kg/english/356117/
views: 78
Print
Related
Zhogorku Kenesh, State Duma Speakers discuss CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meeting
Experts discuss Central Asian security and sovereignty within CSTO
Over 8 tons of drugs seized in 2025 during CSTO special operations
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
Russia intends to equip CSTO forces with modern weapons
CSTO Summit: Japarov summarizes results, Putin announces Russia's priorities
CSTO summit begins in capital of Kyrgyzstan
CSTO session: Vladimir Putin gets master class in playing komuz
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Bishkek
CSTO session: Presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan arrive in Bishkek
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
25 December, Thursday
20:40
CSTO countries hold exercises to neutralize extremist groups CSTO countries hold exercises to neutralize extremist...
20:36
Attempted abduction of foreigner in Issyk-Kul: Suspect detained
20:26
EBRD to allocate €8.3M for rehabilitation of Osh wastewater treatment facilities
18:13
Bishkek’s infrastructure seriously lags behind residents’ needs
18:03
Parliament approves candidacy of new Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan