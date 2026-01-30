15:11
CSTO concerned about advance of “zones of instability” — Taalatbek Masadykov

Eurasia today is a geopolitical center of the emerging multipolar world. The processes taking place here have a direct impact on the global political and military situation, including within the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with the information and analytical media outlet Allies. CSTO.

According to him, the organization’s primary focus is the effective fulfillment of its core mission—maintaining peace and stability within its area of responsibility and ensuring conditions for the secure development and prosperity of CSTO member states. He noted that all the necessary instruments to achieve this are in place.

«Our particular concern and alarm is caused by the advance of ‘zones of instability’ directly toward the borders of CSTO member states. In these challenging conditions, we continue to strengthen our role as a key military and political structure.

Within the borders of CSTO member states, over more than thirty years since the Treaty’s establishment, we have managed to prevent or mitigate a number of crises. Naturally, we continue to prioritize preventive political and diplomatic methods,» Masadykov said, adding that the CSTO remains open to cooperation with countries and organizations that share its principles and objectives.
