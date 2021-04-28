Closed institutions and psychiatric clinics get masks and sanitizers

The human rights movement Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, together with the National Center for Prevention of Torture, delivered three-layer masks, respirators, gloves, soap and disinfectants to closed institutions and psychiatric clinics.

A specialized orphanage, the Republican Psychiatric Hospital in Chym-Korgon, the Belovodsky orphanage, the Chui orphanage, the Sokuluk Special Boarding School, the temporary detention facilities in Bishkek, Tokmak, Kemin, and Kant received humanitarian aid.

Human rights activists noted that humanitarian assistance for combatting COVID-19 has been provided twice: in October and December. Lists of required means were drawn up during preventive visits.

The total amount of quarterly humanitarian aid reached $ 13,643 and covered 41 institutions.

An acute shortage was observed both in temporary detention facilities and in psychiatric hospitals.