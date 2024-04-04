Kyrgyzstan will send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan - Akylbek Japarov

Kyrgyzstan is preparing to send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov announced at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, after the breakdown at the Bishkek heating and power plant, the Republic of Kazakhstan extended a helping hand to the Kyrgyz Republic.

«And in this case we will also send them humanitarian aid, even if they did not ask. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. As a result of the president’s good policy with neighboring countries, they extended a helping hand to us even before we asked for it,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He added that a caravan is now being prepared on instructions from the head of state. The Minister of Emergency Situations is working on this. Domestic products will be sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers recalled that the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will visit Kyrgyzstan on April 8.