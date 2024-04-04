14:26
USD 89.35
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan will send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan - Akylbek Japarov

Kyrgyzstan is preparing to send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov announced at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, after the breakdown at the Bishkek heating and power plant, the Republic of Kazakhstan extended a helping hand to the Kyrgyz Republic.

«And in this case we will also send them humanitarian aid, even if they did not ask. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. As a result of the president’s good policy with neighboring countries, they extended a helping hand to us even before we asked for it,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He added that a caravan is now being prepared on instructions from the head of state. The Minister of Emergency Situations is working on this. Domestic products will be sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers recalled that the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will visit Kyrgyzstan on April 8.
link: https://24.kg/english/290741/
views: 139
Print
Related
Disappeared ten years ago Kyrgyz woman found in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan denies request for extradition of Rostov activist to Russia
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to install meters on transboundary rivers
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree not to impose restrictions and bans
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly resolve problem of 'gray certificates'
Kazakhstan to restrict circulation of products from Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to provide mutual support in case of air accidents
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
4 April, Thursday
13:43
Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who need them - Tumanbaev Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who nee...
13:15
Akylbek Japarov tells about preparations for next heating season
13:06
Kyrgyzstan will send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan - Akylbek Japarov
13:03
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 248 billion soms in first quarter of 2024
12:12
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway estimated at $8 billion