Bishkek HPP breakdown: Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan delivered

Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan has arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, 75 tanks with 2,000 tons of liquefied gas, which were provided by the Turkmen side in connection with the accident at the Bishkek heating and power plant, arrived at Shopokovo railway station.

«It should be noted that the assistance was provided on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and following the results of negotiations between Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Rashid Meredov,» the ministry said.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.