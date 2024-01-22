Kyrgyzstan transfers 111 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Humanitarian aid from Kyrgyzstan has been delivered to Afghanistan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, 111 tons of food and basic necessities were sent by order of the President.

Eleven trucks were sent — 75 tons of flour, 20 tons of sugar, 5 tons of sunflower oil, 500 beds, the same number of warm blankets and mattresses, as well as winter clothes worth 1 million soms, food and personal hygiene products.

Humanitarian aid was financed by the International Civil Defense Organization.

«From December 1 to December 9, the humanitarian aid convoy successfully completed its mission in Afghanistan and returned home. The progress of the cargo delivery was supervised by SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that the ministry’s rescuers also provided medical assistance to earthquake victims.

More than 2,000 people were killed, 10,000 were injured, thousands of houses were destroyed on October 7, 2023 as a result of a strong earthquake in Herat province, located near the borders of Iran and Turkmenistan.