Second batch of humanitarian aid from Kyrgyzstan sent to Kazakhstan

The second batch of humanitarian cargo «Caravan of Assistance» is being sent to Kazakhstan for flood victims. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The humanitarian cargo consists of local (Kyrgyzstan) dairy products — 10,000 liters of kefir, 14,200 packs of sour cream, 10,000 liters of butter and vegetable oil each, 20 tons of Dutch cheese, 80 tons of skimmed milk powder.

«The cargo was collected by the forces of the Kyrgyz people, as well as funds were additionally allocated from the reserve fund of the President,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Recall, «Caravan of Assistance» was organized and sent in 15 vans with 300 tons of cargo on April 6. It was distributed among four regions of Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/291492/
views: 68
