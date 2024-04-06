Kyrgyzstan sends 300 tons of humanitarian aid to flood victims in Kazakhstan

Rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan will deliver 300 tons of humanitarian aid to the population of Kazakhstan affected by floods. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The humanitarian aid «Caravan of Products» was organized on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov. The population will be supplied with sunflower oil, sugar, rice, pasta and confectionery, as well as mattresses, clothes and tents of local production.

The convoy with humanitarian aid has left for Kazakhstan today at 4 a.m.

Earlier, authorities of Kazakhstan reported that most of the country’s territory suffered material damage from spring floods. At least 16,000 people were evacuated from flooded areas, including more than 6,000 children. More than 4,000 people are in temporary accommodation centers.