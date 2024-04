Kyrgyzstan delivered humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan. It arrived in Aktobe. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Deputy Head of Aktobe region Galymzhan Eleulov met the cargo and presented a letter of gratitude to the Kyrgyz rescuers.

The humanitarian cargo will be distributed between four regions of Kazakhstan — Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Aktobe.

The humanitarian aid was organized on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov. The population will be supplied with sunflower oil, sugar, rice, pasta and confectionery, as well as locally produced mattresses, clothes and tents.